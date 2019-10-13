Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Green Plains worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 909.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Green Plains Inc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 51,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $436,832.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares in the company, valued at $33,497,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

