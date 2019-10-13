Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Robert Andrew Keller acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $198,268.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,512,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,415 shares of company stock valued at $729,675 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

