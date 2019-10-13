Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 4,511 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

