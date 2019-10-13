Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of -0.03.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

