Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

