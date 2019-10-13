Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4,383.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $75.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

