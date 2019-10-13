Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,581 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 150.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $260.00 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $262.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ABN Amro initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

