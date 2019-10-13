Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in UGI by 49.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $49.03 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.