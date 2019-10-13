Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,923,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

