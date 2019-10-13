Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,725. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

