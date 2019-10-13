Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,766,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,857,000 after buying an additional 1,718,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after buying an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $52,166,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.