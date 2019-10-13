Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 63,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,634. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Orion Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,387,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 348,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

