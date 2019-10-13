Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

