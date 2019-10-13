Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Insmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,630,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,107,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after acquiring an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 577,884 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,439,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,785,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

