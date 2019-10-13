Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 189,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,183,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,008,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 612,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

