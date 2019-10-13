Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 442,370 Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Control4 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Control4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the second quarter worth $9,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Control4 by 6,451.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the second quarter worth $8,313,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the second quarter worth $7,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Control4 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Control4 Corp has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

