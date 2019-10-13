Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 313,662 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Yelp by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

