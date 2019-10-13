Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 371,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,854,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $123,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,238,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,464. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

