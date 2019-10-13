NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, insider Gregory A. Lang sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $267,342.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,697.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 50,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $375,180.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,346.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $59,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.