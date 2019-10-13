Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.04%. Analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONA. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

