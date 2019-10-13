Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Telaria were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telaria in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telaria by 110.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of Telaria stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Telaria Inc has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

