Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Fanhua worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fanhua by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fanhua in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CICC Research lowered Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. Fanhua Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

