Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of International Game Technology worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,273 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 1,825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 1,356,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE IGT opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

