Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,036 Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Speedway Motorsports were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Speedway Motorsports stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $808.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.46 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

