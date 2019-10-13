Northern Trust Corp Has $3.15 Million Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of VSE worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSEC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VSE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in VSE by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other VSE news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $70,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,840,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,866,634.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $189.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

