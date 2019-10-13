Northern Trust Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Hurco Companies worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of HURC opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $214.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.