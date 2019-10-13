Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $75.99 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 11.68. The firm has a market cap of $423.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

