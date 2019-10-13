Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the second quarter worth $121,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the second quarter worth $144,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $764.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

