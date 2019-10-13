Northern Trust Corp Buys 19,099 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $410.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

