Nomura Reiterates $136.00 Price Target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 52.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.