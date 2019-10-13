Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €4.10 ($4.77) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €5.56 ($6.47).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

