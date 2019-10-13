NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NFI stock opened at C$28.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$24.89 and a 52-week high of C$46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$914.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.24 million. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.5204433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In related news, Director Phyllis Elaine Cochran bought 1,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,123 shares in the company, valued at C$145,237.05. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 115,200 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.24 per share, with a total value of C$3,138,048.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,742,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,478,611.76. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,083.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

