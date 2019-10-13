Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

NEM opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.10. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

