NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,599,000 after buying an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 569,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.