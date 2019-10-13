NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,861,000 after buying an additional 8,305,417 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 83,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NEO opened at $19.73 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

