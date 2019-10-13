Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navigator and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Navigator from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigator from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 110,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navigator will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navigator by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 34.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

