Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 30th total of 366,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 target price on shares of Navigator and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emancipation Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 65.1% in the second quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 7.4% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94,399 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 39.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,335,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 377,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Navigator has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Navigator’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navigator will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

