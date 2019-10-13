National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after acquiring an additional 446,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616,881 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 958,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,521,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,158,000 after acquiring an additional 501,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.75, a P/E/G ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.