Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on O. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of O opened at $77.89 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

