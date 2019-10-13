Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

