Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.03 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

