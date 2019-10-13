Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mosaic stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mosaic by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mosaic by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,452.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

