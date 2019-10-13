Morgan Stanley Sells 447 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,951,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,405,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,757,000 after acquiring an additional 407,661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

