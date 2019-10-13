Morgan Stanley Sells 14,988 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 112,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $38.78 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24.

