Morgan Stanley Sells 134,918 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,918 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Resideo Technologies worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after buying an additional 1,182,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of REZI stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.