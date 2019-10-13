Morgan Stanley Lowers Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $48.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $153,318.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,448 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

