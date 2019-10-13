Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

MNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 216,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,470. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $338,081. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

