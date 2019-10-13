Monero Classic Market Capitalization Hits $6.07 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $1,486.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00636603 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,272,925 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

