Mondi (LON:MNDI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,595.50 ($20.85) on Friday. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,579.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,683.25.

In other Mondi news, insider Peter Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,833.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

