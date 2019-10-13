Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 566,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,644. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $589,641.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.